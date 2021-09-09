Birthday Celebrations: September 9, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 9TH INCLUDE
Floyd Wilde 79
James Sefcik 68 Happy Birthday to a great cousin.Love you Polly
Andrea Williams 39 From mom and the crew!
DJ Moore Happy Birthday to my bestest friend
Nicki Magee Clark Happy Birthday to my Wife
Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, and would like for us to give them a shout out on CVTM, click the link the below to fill out their information and add a short message to go along with it. Please submit information in a few days ahead of time.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!