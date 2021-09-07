Birthday Celebrations: September 7, 2021

SAN ANGELO-- The Central football program is off to a 2-0 start for the first time in three years after its win over El Paso Montwood.

The Bobcats (2-0) had three players rush for over 100 yards in the team's 34-29 victory. A feat head coach Kevin Crane says hasn't happened in the 13 years he's been with the program.

Now Central prepares for a tough task against Austin Vandegrift. The Vipers will present multiple formations on offense and defense, and have consistent players across the board.

The Bobcats face Austin Vandegrift for the first time in program history at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.

Hear what coach Crane had to say about the Vipers in the video above.