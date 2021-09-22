Birthday Celebrations: September 22, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND INCLUDE

Amanda Garza 75 Love you from Juan, Freddie, Jorge & Valerie!

Mason Dickens 16 Happy 16th! We love you lots.

Angelica Torres Thank you for being you and all you do! Love all your family!

Carolyn Reavis From your loving family!

Happy Birthday to all in the Concho Valley celebrating their day today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout out on CVTM! Please be sure to get information submitted a few days ahead of time.