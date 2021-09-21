Birthday Celebrations: September 21, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST INCLUDE
Arthur “Toy” Martinez 56 I love you with all my heart! Hope you have a great day, God Bless you!!
Brock Miller 18 We are so proud of you & love you very much!! Love, Dad, Mom, & the whole family
Corey Ybarra 15 From Mom and Dad
Dominic Castillo 15 From Mama and Papa. We love you and hope you have a great day.
Ethan Holik 9 Hope you have a wonderful 9th birthday. We love you, mom and dad
Toby Rutledge 9 Lots of love from grandpa Johnny grandma Ellie, Jacob , Jonah. Have a bless day!
Amber Howell Have an amazing day. From an old friend
DeeAnna Harmon
Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating their special day! If there’s someone with an upcoming celebration, click the link below to fill out their info, and we’ll give a shout out on CVTM. Please remember to submit info a few days ahead.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!