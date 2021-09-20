Birthday Celebrations: September 20, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR MONDAY SEPTEMBER 20TH INCLUDE
Ellie Moreno 55 From Johnny jacob and jonah love you have a good birthday
Cassie Perez 32 From your Family and friends
Cayden Box 18 From all the Box family
Zeandra Dominguez 11 Have a great one love Buggy and Mommy !!
James Reid We love you and hope you have a great day
Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout out on CVTM! Please submit info a few days in advance.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!