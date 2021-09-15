Birthday Celebrations: September 15, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 15TH INCLUDE

Eric Garcia 35 Love Johnny, Ellie, Jacob, and Jonah. Have a blessed day!

Cadillac So proud of you-stay safe Love Mom&Sesario

Connie Stephens To our favorite mom and Nonnie! From the Stephens and Strain Families

Happy Birthday to all in the Concho Valley celebrating their day today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout out on CVTM! Please be sure to get information submitted a few days ahead of time.