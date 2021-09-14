Birthday Celebrations: September 14, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 14TH INCLUDE
Grace Schwertner 16 We love you, Dad, Mom, Olivia, Bella and Sophia!!!
Chuck Jividen From your wife and from your CNB Brady family
Ronnie Bruton Happy Birthday Papa…from the grans
Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating their special day! If there’s someone with an upcoming celebration, click the link below to fill out their info, and we’ll give a shout out on CVTM. Please remember to submit info a few days ahead.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!