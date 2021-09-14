Birthday Celebrations: September 14, 2021

SAN ANGELO-- Central is starting off a new week with a loss for the first time in the Kevin Crane era.

The Bobcats (2-1) fell 45-13 to a very well-rounded Austin Vandegrift team, who tested Central in multiple areas. Bobcats' head coach Kevin Crane thought the team's offense struggled on third downs and in the red zone, while on defense they failed to keep the Vipers off the field.

Central has another tough task ahead against familiar foe and old district rival No. 9 5A Division I Amarillo Tascosa at 7 p.m. Friday at Buffalo Stadium Friday.

The Rebels (2-1) have played the three other playoff teams from District 2-6A from the 2020 season and have proven to be formidable opponents. Tascosa cruised past Abilene, battled to the wire with Midland Legacy, and handled Odessa Permian in its first three games.

Central holds a 17-4 all-time record against Tascosa and won their last matchup against the Rebels in 2017 by nine points.

Hear what coach Crane had to say about last week's loss to Vandegrift and the importance of this week's game in the video above.