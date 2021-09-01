Birthday Celebrations: September 1, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST, INCLUDE

Jose Bejarano 47 Happy birthday from your wife and the boys.

ANDRE NORTON HAPPY BIRTHDAY – WE LOVE YOU FROM YOUR WIFE AND KIDS

Ramona Trevino Happy birthday Mom we love you!

Happy Birthday to all in the Concho Valley celebrating their day today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to get information submitted a few days ahead of time.