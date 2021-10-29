Birthday Celebrations: October 29-31, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE

Friday, October 29th

Bobby Coleman 66 A Weather watcher for many years interests in Aviation and Angelo state fan

Michael Thomas Bryan 64 Happy Birthday little brother

Justin Deloach 36 Have a wonderful day! Love from all your family and friends!

Amy Jordan Happy Birthday from you Husband and son.

Fermin Sanchez Love, Gaye, Katrina & Jacob

Jose DeLuna Happy birthday Brother!!

Mari Black Happy Birthday Sister, I love you

Saturday, October 30th

Mary Jane Armstrong 55

Isaac Ortegon 18 Love Mom, Dad, Nina & Sophia. Hope you have a great day!!!

AYSHA MARIE CARDENAS 12 happy birthday baby from your dad and sisters have a wonderful day

Sunday, October 31st

Bob Strauss 77 Happy Birthday Hope it’s Spooktacular.

Marlene Julien 65

Yvonne Minjarez Cuellar 28 Happy Birthday on your special day from your mom Nellie, Michael, and family. We love you.

Luke Young 20 Have a fun & Happy Birthday. Your family loves you.

Brandon Jr 4 Bubba, Wishing U A GREAT Birthday my Lil bubble gum. Nana loves u

Ryland Odell 3 Happy Birthday Sweet Boy, Love Uncle Red, Aunt Amy, Khloe and KK

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today or this weekend. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout out on CVTM! Please be sure to submit info in a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, please submit by the Thursday before.