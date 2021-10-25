Birthday Celebrations: October 25, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR MONDAY, OCTOBER 25TH INCLUDE
Gilbert Gonzales Jr 53 Happy Blessed birthday from your children, wife and mom love you forever and always
Brandon Ingle 22 Love you, from your aunt
Edgar Castanon Maldonado 16
Nayeli Castanon Maldonado 16 Happy Birthday birthday twins have a great day
Sergio Tello 14 Happy Birthday from Mom & Dad!
Mila J. Jungman 6 Happy Birthday from Grandpa and Grandma
David Porter Hope you have a very blessed day! From Carolyn & Catressa
Janet Dube Happy Birthday Janet From Dianne , Claire ,Shawnda , Iran and Payeton!!
Janice Henley
KARLA THOMPSON
Kristin Love
