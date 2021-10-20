Birthday Celebrations: October 20, 2021

SAN ANGELO-- It's time for a fresh start for Lake View after a 2-5 run through non-district.

The Chiefs (2-5 overall) are getting ready for a three-game sprint of District 2-4A Div. I matchups, hoping to win their first district title since 2004.

Lake View open district play-action against the reigning champs Fort Stockton, a team it has struggled with in recent years. The Chiefs have lost four in a row to the Panthers (6-1).

Fort Stockton is a run-heavy team and 80 percent of its plays have been runs this season. Senior quarterback Dominic Aguilar carries a bulk of the responsibility for the Panthers will be key in stopping their rushing attack.

The Chiefs travel to Fort Stockton for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday at Panther Stadium