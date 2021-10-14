Birthday Celebrations: October 14, 2021

AUSTIN-- The UIL State Executive Committee ruled in a 3-0 vote Wolfforth Frenship must forfeit its 49-32 win against San Angelo Central in week 5 due to an ineligible player competing on Wednesday.

The emergency hearing stemmed from a Frenship player not sitting out the first half of its game against the Bobcats after being ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter of their matchup against Amarillo High the previous week.

By UIL rules the player would be unable to play for the remainder of that game and the first half of the next contest.

Frenship and the Amarillo officiating chapter communicated following the Amarillo High game on whether the player was mistakenly ejected for a first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and not a second.

Despite Amarillo officials clearing the player of ejection due to a procedural error, Frenship failed to report the findings to the UIL.

The UIL ultimately decided Frenship failed to exercise sufficient diligence in determining the eligibility of the ejected player. Central is awarded a forfeit win and improves to 2-1 in District 2-6A, while Frenship falls to 0-3 following the ruling.