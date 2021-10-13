Birthday Celebrations: October 13, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 13TH INCLUDE

Shae Hollis 48 love you to the Moon and back. From Your big sister Lisa and and your family

Jayda Janell Jackson 4 Happy 4 years Sweet Jayda Love Ppaw & Nana

Happy Birthday to all in the Concho Valley celebrating their day today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout out on CVTM! Please be sure to get information submitted a few days ahead of time.