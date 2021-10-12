Birthday Celebrations: October 12, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TUESDAY OCTOBER 12TH, INCLUDE

Timothy Leal 12 Love Mimi & Grandpa AND from Mom,Elijah, and Trinity. We Love You.
KANON 11 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY HANDSOME PRINCE
Leslie Boatright

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating their special day!

Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
