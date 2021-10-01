Birthday Celebrations: October 1-3, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE
Friday, October 1st
Frank Garza 63 We love you, happy birthday from your family
Shatoria JaChelle Jones 22 Enjoy your day! Love, Mom, D’Andra, Gregory, Grandma and Grandpa
Ace Mejia 12
Ella Cruz 11
Miguel Sebastian Martinez 5 Lots blessings from grandma n grandpa Arias n family from San Angelo
Saturday, October 2nd
Tammy Bannert 50
Armando Briseno, Jr 47 Happy Birthday mijo From dad n Blanca We love you Have a blessed birthday!
Gage Munoz 15 Love Mark, mom and Sister
Dana Charles Best wishes for a Happy birthday. Love ya, Sam and Jill
Michele Holik Happy Birthday Aunt Michele. Love, Ethan Also from Mom & Dad
Sunday, October 3rd
Marion O’Hara 99
Jaycie Garcia 27 we love you! From: all of your family
Ezekiel Zacariah Jones 17 Enjoy your day! Love, Mom, Dad, Timothy, Emma, Gabby, Grandma and Grandpa
Linda Williams Happy Birthday to a lady I’m proud to call my FRIEND!
Wanda Holik Happy Birthday Nanny. We love you, from a your grand babies!
