Birthday Celebrations: November 9, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TUESDAY, NOVEBMER 9TH INCLUDE

Misty Leal 46 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MIMI. WE LOVE YOU FROM MOE, ELIJAH, TRINITY AND BELLE.

Patrick Nava 35 We love you! Dad, Angelica and Justin

Adren Woods Jr 29 Happy Birthday son , We love you. Mom Dad, Hunter and Lucas

Juanita Centeno Happy Birthday Mom! Love, Leo, Jessica, and Sandy!

Veronica Robles Happy Birthday, Veronica!

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout out on CVTM! Please submit info a few days in advance.