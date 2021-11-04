Birthday Celebrations: November 4, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Stray cats and dogs running loose without an owner is a growing problem in the Concho Valley. San Angelo native, Mallory Hooker shares how her cat was attacked and killed by strays in the neighborhood.

"The dog was right here and it was barking at Vinnie. Then the other dog is in the footage, you can see him standing by my neighbors tree. The minute he gets about right here on the other side of my porch, I assume that nature took over. They were in a pack, they got confident, and they immediately attack Vinnie," said Mallory Hooker.