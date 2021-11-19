Birthday Celebrations: November 19-21, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE

Friday, November 19th

Veronica Fuentes 27

Arianna Cantu 18 Have a great day!

Kenna Hayes 12

Mason Grigsby 9 Love grandma Linda, mom and brother Nick and sister Haylie

Ashley Evans Happy Birthday

Saturday, November 20th

BIANCA FAY 23 LOTS OF BIRTHDAY BLESSINGS LOVE MOM

VALERIE HERNANDEZ 18 HAPPY BIRTHDAY VALERIE. WE LOVE YOU. LOVE, PAPO, TANNA, THE WILD KIDS

Brandi Bockhorn

oscar duke jr Happy birthday Oscar hope you have a good day a good year

Sunday, November 21st

Baynes Hobbs 84

Christopher Tipton 38

Anica Cisneroz 29 Happy Birthday Pretty Girl

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today or this weekend. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout out on CVTM! Please be sure to submit info in a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, please submit by the Thursday before.