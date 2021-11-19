Birthday Celebrations: November 19-21, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE
Friday, November 19th
Veronica Fuentes 27
Arianna Cantu 18 Have a great day!
Kenna Hayes 12
Mason Grigsby 9 Love grandma Linda, mom and brother Nick and sister Haylie
Ashley Evans Happy Birthday
Saturday, November 20th
BIANCA FAY 23 LOTS OF BIRTHDAY BLESSINGS LOVE MOM
VALERIE HERNANDEZ 18 HAPPY BIRTHDAY VALERIE. WE LOVE YOU. LOVE, PAPO, TANNA, THE WILD KIDS
Brandi Bockhorn
oscar duke jr Happy birthday Oscar hope you have a good day a good year
Sunday, November 21st
Baynes Hobbs 84
Christopher Tipton 38
Anica Cisneroz 29 Happy Birthday Pretty Girl
