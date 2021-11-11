Birthday Celebrations: November 11, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH INCLUDE

Bill Crum 72 Happy Birthday from all your chillens!

Alanna Lopez 16 Happy sweet 16!! Lopez family loves you!! and from mom, dad, and sisters!!

Rocco Smith 10 Happy Birthday Rock! Love Mommy and your Family!

Happy Birthday to all in the Concho Valley celebrating their day today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout out on CVTM! Please be sure to get information submitted a few days ahead of time.