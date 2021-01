Birthday Celebrations: Monday, January 4

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in San Angelo, the Police Department Civil Service Exam scheduled for January 8th has been postponed until sometime in February. The deadline for applications for the Police Recruit Examination for the San Angelo Police Department has been extended until February 16th at 5 p.m.

Are you looking for a career that is challenging and rewarding? A career that requires high levels of professionalism, honesty, integrity, and a sense of community? If so, then becoming an police officer with the San Angelo Police Department may be the career for you.