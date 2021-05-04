Birthday Celebrations: May 4, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE
TUESDAY, MAY 4TH
ERIC HURST 37 Happy Birthday to my awesome nephew love Aunt Angie!
DAVID MANUEL ESTRADA 11 Happy birthday from mom, dad and your sisters. We love you and may all your dreams come true!
KHLOE MARIE RAMIREZ 6 Happy 6th Birthday my sweet girl , love Mom and all your family!
MARIO GUTIERREZ We love you God Bless You always!!
Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating their special day! If there’s someone with an upcoming celebration, click the link below to fill out their info, and we’ll give a shout-out on CVTM. Please remember to submit info a few days ahead.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!