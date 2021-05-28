Birthday Celebrations: May 28-30, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Ronald (Dee) Eubanks 57 Happy Birthday! From your wife and family.

Jana Kae Soto 40 Happy 40TH to the my beautiful wife wonderful mom, love you always, James, Collin & Carson

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Brianna Talamantes 22 Happy Birthday the sky’s the limit

EZEKIEL ESTRADA 2 Happy birthday Zeke from Mom, Dad, Welo, and Wela

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Jacob Sanchez 21 Happy Birthday Jacob! Love, Dad, Mom and Katrina.

Elaine Dominguez Happy birthday from all the family!! We love you lots!

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today or this weekend. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to submit info in a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, please submit by the Thursday before.