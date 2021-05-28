Birthday Celebrations: May 28-30, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Ronald (Dee) Eubanks 57 Happy Birthday! From your wife and family.
Jana Kae Soto 40 Happy 40TH to the my beautiful wife wonderful mom, love you always, James, Collin & Carson
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Brianna Talamantes 22 Happy Birthday the sky’s the limit
EZEKIEL ESTRADA 2 Happy birthday Zeke from Mom, Dad, Welo, and Wela
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Jacob Sanchez 21 Happy Birthday Jacob! Love, Dad, Mom and Katrina.
Elaine Dominguez Happy birthday from all the family!! We love you lots!
Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today or this weekend.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!