Birthday Celebrations: May 24, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, MAY 24TH, INCLUDE

ARIANNA VARGAS 20 Happy 20 birthday be bless with many more love grandma!

KAITLYN HERRERA 15 Happy Birthday from mom dad and brother!

JERRY WOJTEK

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please submit info in a few days in advance.