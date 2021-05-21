Birthday Celebrations: May 21-23, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE

FRIDAY, MAY 21ST

SUE KLUTTS 74 Happy Birthday from your family!

SATURDAY, MAY 22ND

RANDY STEPHENS 53

MARYANN VARQUERA 50 Love you From Juan and son JD

JONATHON SALAZAR 12 Happy birthday to my baby boy, love you so much!!!!

CHARLES HURST Happy birthday daddy! From Julie!

SUNDAY, MAY 23RD

JOSHUA NAUL 39 Have a great birthday, Josh!

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today or this weekend. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to submit info in a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, please submit by the Thursday before.