Birthday Celebrations: May 19, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, WEDNESDAY, MAY 19TH, INCLUDE

BRANDON SCHNIERS Brandon, thanks for always helping out!

HALEY DEL RIO Wishing you a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! LOVE MOM

SUE JOHNSON

Happy Birthday to all in the Concho Valley celebrating their day today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to get information submitted a few days ahead of time.