Birthday Celebrations: May 18, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas - According to staff, the Texas Medical Association is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing more than 55,000 physicians and medical students. Now, San Angelo Allergist and Immunologist Dr. Stuart Abramson has been reappointed to the TMA Ethics Panel for an additional three year term.

Members of these committees and panels are generally well regarded, and groomed for leadership roles. Abramson, whose career spans three decades, is certainly held in high regard. Former Chair of the Texas Medical Association Board of Counselors Dr. Steven Petak, described Dr. Abramson as a valued member and colleague and that his contributions to the board of counselors are "invaluable."