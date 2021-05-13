Birthday Celebrations: May 13, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, MAY 13TH, INCLUDE

THURSDAY, MAY 13TH

JAYLYN DOSSON 19 Happy Birthday from grandma and the crew. we love you!

JORDAN GONZALES 17 Happy Birthday Jordie! Love your whole family!

ETHAN DE LA CRUZ 13 Happy Birthday love dad, Zach, J.D. , Elaine, Audrey, and Ellah!

CHRISTOPHER MOORE 11 Happy Birthday to our sweet boy mommy and daddy love you!

SLOANE HOLIK 1 Happy 1st birthday sweet girl. Love, The Holiks!

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, and would like for us to give them a shout-out on CVTM, click the link the below to fill out their information and add a short message to go along with it. Please submit information in a few days ahead of time.