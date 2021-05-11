Birthday Celebrations: May 11, 2021

SAN ANGELO -- Multiple Concho Valley schools were represented on the first day of the girls UIL State Golf Tournaments across Texas on Monday.

Central's Ryann Honea shot three-under in the first round for a share of the lead at Legacy Hills Golf Course in Georgetown. The Lady Cats' junior standout and Austin Vandegrift's Mimi Burton are two strokes ahead of third place.

Wall picked right where it left off from regionals. The Lady Hawks shot a team score of 353 at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor. 29 Strokes better than second-place McGregor.

In 1A at Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland, two Concho Valley schools are battling at the top of the leaderboard. Defending state champs Robert Lee holds a four-stroke advantage over Veribest. The Lady Steers shot 424, while the Lady Falcons finished with a 428.

The final round for all three tournaments tees off Tuesday morning.