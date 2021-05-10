Birthday Celebrations: May 10, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The San Angelo Museum of Fine Art held their monthly Family Day on Saturday, May 8. As has been the case since covid began, it was virtual. In partnership with the San Angelo Cultural Affairs Council, the museum has chef demos posted on Facebook and Instagram

43 families showed up to claim the material kits and goodie bags for this weeks event. "We have been having our virtual family days every second Saturday of the month," said Bailey Upton, Family Program Manager for SAMFA. "We started doing these virtual family days when covid hit obviously. They've actually been pretty popular, we've had a lot of people come out to pick up art kits which we have every month. They're available to pick up and just take home with you and you can do these activities and these art kits at home which is really fun."