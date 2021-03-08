Birthday Celebrations: March 8, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
MONDAY, MARCH 8TH
MARIO CASTRO 77
JE’LIKE BEASLEY WILSON 7
JA’DIST BEASLEY WILSON 7
HAYES SAUNDERS 4
SESSI SHAFFER Happy Birthday from Dad, Michael & Tina Shaffer “Nana” and all Shaffer Family, we love you!
LUPE MASKILL We love you, Marsha and family!
NOBERT DELA GARZA We love you Dad, Popo from your kids and grandchildren!
Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day either today or this weekend! If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, click the link below and fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please submit info a few days ahead of time, and for weekend birthdays, please submit by the Thursday before. Thank you!
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!