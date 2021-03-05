Birthday Celebrations: March 5-7, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

FRIDAY, MARCH 5TH

JAFRIA HUNTER 31 Love you to Moon and back .Aunt Lisa,king and camryn!

SHICOLE LEWIS 31 Happy Birthday!! We hope you have a fabulous day!! Love ya lots!! FROM YOUR FAMILY!

KENDALL MURTISHAW 8 Happy Birthday Kendall ,I love you with all my heart love you always, LOVE Grandma!

HOWARD BENES

TRICIA PARISH

SATURDAY, MARCH 6TH

KAYLEA LARA 21 Happy Birthday! Many blessings! We love you! Dad, mom and Vincent!

JACOB CRAWFORD 20 Happy Birthday We love You! Love Mom and Sissy and all your crazy family!

GREGORY SAMUEL HORTON 15 Enjoy your day! Love Mom, Tori, Danda, Grandma, Grandpa and all the Family!

SUNDAY, MARCH 7TH

CHRIS WEED 49

BLANCHE CHAPPA

BRITTANY WALKER

