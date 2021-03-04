Birthday Celebrations: March 4, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 4TH, INCLUDE

ERIK HOLIK 41 Happy Birthday Erik! We Love You, Cassidy and Ethan!

ROLANDO AGUIRRE 32 Happy Birthday Rolando AKA Lito From Your Auntie Yaya.Love You!

DARIUS FLOYD 16 Happy birthday! Love your family!

BRIANA MORRISON 4

MIRANDA MUÑOZ

Happy Birthday to all celebrating their day in the Concho Valley. If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out the information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM. Please submit info a few days early.