Birthday Celebrations: March 30, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, MARCH 30TH, INCLUDE

MICHAEL PEDROZA Happy Birthday to my hubby I love you very much. Hugs and kisses!

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating their special day! If there’s someone with an upcoming celebration, click the link below to fill out their info, and we’ll give a shout-out on CVTM. Please remember to submit info a few days ahead.