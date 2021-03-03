Birthday Celebrations: March 3, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3RD, INCLUDE

ROGER KALINA 48 Happy Birthday from mom and dad!

CYNTHIA GARCES 36 happy birthday love johnny mom Jacob and jonah. Wishing you a wonderful blessed day!

BRANDON MORRISON 32

GARRETT PAUL 15 Happy Birthday! Hope you have a fantastic day! Love Mom, Dad, Wyatt, Grandma and Grandpa!

GABRIELLE JESSLYN JONES 12 Enjoy your day! Love Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa and all the Family!

GABRIEL HUERTA 7 From mommy and daddy we love u so much!!

REBECA HERNANDEZ

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day in the Concho Valley. If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, click the link below to fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please send information in a few days ahead of time.