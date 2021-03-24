Birthday Celebrations: March 24, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24TH, INCLUDE
STEPHEN KING 57 Love Paula and Jimmie!
HARVEY KALINA 53
JAKOBII GAULT 12 Happy Birthday Jakobii!! Love Mom, Nana and Papaw!
LUKAS DEHOYOS 3
JERRY MONTALVO From all your family. Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday to all in the Concho Valley celebrating their day today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to get information submitted a few days ahead of time.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!