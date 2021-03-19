Birthday Celebrations: March 19-21, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, FRIDAY, MARCH 19TH, INCLUDE

FRIDAY, MARCH 19TH

ANITA LEAL 67 Happy Birthday “NONA” Have a wonderful day!! We Love You

REBECCA LOPEZ 60 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SISTER TURNING THE BIG 6-0 FROM BABY SISTER CINDY PEREZ!

JOE R RAMIREZ 57 Birthday wishes from family and friends

KRYSTAL R GARCIA 30 Happy Birthday babe, Love you always with all my heart, mom!

NATHAN CHRISTOPHER RAMIREZ 19 Happy Birthday from your family and friends.

BENTLEY GARCIA Happy Birthday Bentley. We love you! From Mimi and Nana!

JULIE ZAPATA Happy birthday from your work family we love you!

SATURDAY, MARCH 20TH

REBECCA LOZANO 49 Happy Birthday!!!love you to moon and back . Love your BFF Lisa!

MARIBEL LEAL 29 Happy Birthday Beautiful…. Have an awesome day… We Love You!!!

KATRIEL VINES 11 Happy Birthday, we love you! Uncle Wade and Aunt Melissa!

SUNDAY, MARCH 21ST

JAMES DAVIES

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day either today or this weekend! If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, click the link below to fill out their info, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please submit info a few days ahead of time, and for weekend birthdays, we’ll need them by the Thursday before.