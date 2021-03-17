Birthday Celebrations: March 17, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, WEDNESDAY MARCH 17, INCLUDE

Clara Sosa 100

John Paul Gonzalez 18 Happy Birthday from your brothers, Vincent and Raul. Have a great day! We love you bro!

Sariah Shaffer 12 Happy Birthday to our St. Patrick’s Baby, we love you, love Nana Tina Shaffer & Mom valerie & Family.

Morgan Rutledge 11 Happy Birthday from Mom, Dad and Mason!! We Love you!!!

Morrigan Starr 11

Eulan ODonnell 5 We love you Ike and Nana

Cindy Ponce love from the Trejo family.

Debbie Holland Hope you enjoy your first year of retirement. We miss you dearly.Your girls from your office AKA the gang

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day in the Concho Valley today! If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, click the link below and fill out their information. We’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please make sure to submit birthdays at least a few days ahead of time and weekend birthdays by the Thursday before.