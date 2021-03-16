Birthday Celebrations: March 16, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, TUESDAY, MARCH 16TH, INCLUDE
TUESDAY, MARCH 16TH
COLTYN MAYBERRY 4
Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, click the link below, fill out their info, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please submit info in a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, submit by the Thursday before.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!