Birthday Celebrations: March 1, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, MONDAY, MARCH 1ST, INCLUDE
BETTY DUSEK 90 Happy 90th from your family!
BRANDI BRYANT 36 HAVE A BLESSED DAY LOVE YOU MOM!
JAXEN JAMES POWELL 8 Wishing you a Happy Birthday and many more, Papi & Grandma Barnhart love you!
KELLYE DUNCAN Friends and Family wishing you the best!
Happy Birthday to everyone with a special day today. If there’s someone with an upcoming celebration, click the link below and fill out the appropriate information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM. Please submit info a few days ahead of time!
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!