Birthday Celebrations: June 8, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, JUNE 8TH, INCLUDE

JOSHUA ESCOBAR JR. 3

JUSTIN TORRES Happy Birthday. We love you your wife and kids!

MELINDA (WA-HARD-O) GUAJARDO Happy birthday tia we love you!

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating their special day! If there’s someone with an upcoming celebration, click the link below to fill out their info, and we’ll give a shout-out on CVTM. Please remember to submit info a few days ahead.

Add a birthday here to be announced on

Concho Valley This Morning

[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)

Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!