Birthday Celebrations: June 4-6, 2021

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) -- A long-lost letter recovered by a San Diego man is now considered the last known correspondence from trailblazing aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator before their disappearance.

It has been nearly 84 years since Earhart and her partner, Captain Fred J. Noonan, went missing during their historic attempt to circumnavigate the globe, and the case remains one of history's great mysteries. Despite numerous extensive search missions, very little confirmed evidence of the pilots and their Lockheed Electra plane were ever found.