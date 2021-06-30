Birthday Celebrations: June 30, 2021

San Angelo, Texas — Keep San Angelo Beautiful just received a special recognition. The organization received a Gold Star Affiliate Status by nothing short of hard work according to Charlotte Anderson. Executive Director Charlotte Anderson took over her current role last year and ever since, Keep San Angelo Beautiful has kept the ball rolling.

“We put our goals in front of us in the office every single day and work towards accomplishing those objectives that they set forth for us,” Executive Director Charlotte Anderson of Keep San Angelo Beautiful said.