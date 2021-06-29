Birthday Celebrations: June 29, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, DATE, INCLUDE
JUDY SHEFFIELD HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE ALWAYS YOUR FAMILY
Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating their special day! If there’s someone with an upcoming celebration, click the link below to fill out their info, and we’ll give a shout-out on CVTM. Please remember to submit info a few days ahead.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!