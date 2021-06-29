Birthday Celebrations: June 29, 2021

San Angelo, Texas — Everyday a new shortage seems to show up and now another shortage is influencing the court system. Nationwide we are seeing a shortage of Court Reporters, which are the keepers of records, typically in a court room. The pandemic has already put a strain on cases being heard, creating a backlog, and with a shortage of court reporters that pile is continuing to grow.

Shortages are hitting the nation and the state of Texas from every angle, whether it be fireworks, coins or even lawnmowers. Now the availability of court reporters has been on a continuous decline since 2018,