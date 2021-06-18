Birthday Celebrations: June 18-20, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE
FRIDAY, JUNE 18TH
STEVE KLUTTS 75 Happy Birthday from your family. We love you.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19TH
PATRICK CHRISTOPHER CASSEL 23 Happy Birthday from Your mom, brother, nephew and nieces. Enjoy your day
SUNDAY, JUNE 20TH
VERNON M. JONES 48 Happy Birthday, Man! Love, Mom, Dad and all of the Family
LATAVIA DOSSON 21 HAPPY BIRTHDAY FROM GRANDMA AND THE GANG.
DAVID DELGADO 19 PRIVATE DELGADO – UNITED STATES MARINE ON HIS WAY TO JAPAN. LOVE YOUR FAMILY!
CHESNEY TREVINO
