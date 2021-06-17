Birthday Celebrations: June 17, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 17TH INCLUDE
Cecil Kalina 56 Happy Birthday from mom and dad
Nova-Lee Hernandez-Maldonado 3 Happy Birthday Nova, Love Grammy, mom, Nevaeh, and the family.
Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, and would like for us to give them a shout-out on CVTM, click the link the below to fill out their information and add a short message to go along with it. Please submit information in a few days ahead of time.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!