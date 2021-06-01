Birthday Celebrations: June 1, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's been a long journey for Angelo State senior outfielder Josh Elvir.

But a rewarding one.

The 2019 Division II National Player of the Year has recovered from Tommy John surgery, was cut from the University of Houston's baseball program and even had his junior college coach attempt to tweak his swing.

"Everybody's different and everybody's mechanics are different," Elvir said in a 2020 interview with Hustle Baseball. "Everybody has a feel for different things and that just wasn't my thing. At that point, I just needed to make a decision and go to a place where I could be myself."

Well, that powerful swing led the Kemah, Texas native to 45 career home runs in the Lone Star Conference (and counting).

"One of the main messages I want to relay to everybody is believe in yourself," Elvir said in the 2020 interview. "When I got cut from the University of Houston, I thought it was over. I truly thought I was done with baseball."