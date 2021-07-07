Birthday Celebrations: July 7, 2021

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - An East Texas woman is behind bars Wednesday morning after allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old child. She also is accused of "interfering with the custody of two other children that were her own," according to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

23-year-old Lindsey Kelley, a Hallsville native, allegedly took the four-year-old child from a home near Hallsville around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. It is unclear from the release how she knew the child.