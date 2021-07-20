Birthday Celebrations: July 20, 2021

San Angelo, Texas — There are a handful of military bases in the state of Texas and Goodfellow Air Force Base is right here in San Angelo. That number grows when you talk about the entire nation though and with hundreds of thousands serving overseas, one woman is letting troops know people are thinking of them

Trish Shallenberger is the founder of ‘A Soldier’s Hands’ non-profit and the idea for that organization started right here in Texas 14 years ago with just one soon-to-be troop, but one troop grew to a hundred, to a couple hundred, to fifteen thousand.