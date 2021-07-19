Birthday Celebrations: July 19, 2021

Some rain is on the way to the Concho Valley. A weak cold front is expected to enter into the region Monday evening bringing along showers and thunderstorms. Main threats from these storms are heavy rain and lightning. Rain chances diminish early Tuesday, but return Tuesday evening due to an upper level low that will move into East Texas.

Rain chances will linger into the week into Friday and Saturday. Low rain chances are expected for Wednesday and Thursday with most of the day being full of sunshine. However, you can not rule out some showers and storms during the afternoon due to the upper level low. For now I will go with no rain chances until more is certain on the upper level low track.