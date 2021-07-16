Birthday Celebrations: July 16-18, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE
FRIDAY JULY 16TH
Colby Bias 18 I love you nephew..Aunt Angie.
Elijah Boone 18 I love you my Grasshopper, Nana
Mary Jimenez Happy birthday love Jesse.
SATURDAY JULY 17TH
Charlotte Millican 91 Love from all your family
Oliver Wood 2 Happy Birthday Ollie! Grammy & Grampy love you very much!
Scarlett DeLa Garza Happy birthday WeLove you Momo and Popo
SUNDAY JULY 18TH
Colleen Hair 66 Happy Birthday my friend!
Caleb Brent Poindexter 8 Happy Birthday Caleb!
Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today or this weekend. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to submit info in a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, please submit by the Thursday before.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!